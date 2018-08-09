Jennifer Lawrence Spends More Time with Cooke Maroney in Paris

Jennifer Lawrence and her new beau Cooke Maroney step out together in Paris, France on Thursday (August 9).

The couple landed in the City of Light the day before and they were seen stepping out holding hands and enjoying the day together.

If you don’t know, Jennifer and Cooke were first linked back in June. These are some of the first photos we’ve gotten of the couple!

