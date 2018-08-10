Top Stories
Fri, 10 August 2018 at 9:19 pm

Caitlyn Jenner Steps Out For Daughter Kylie's Birthday Party!

Caitlyn Jenner Steps Out For Daughter Kylie's Birthday Party!

Caitlyn Jenner stepped out to celebrate her daughter’s birthday!

The 68-year-old reality star got glam for Kylie‘s 21st birthday bash on Thursday night (August 9) at Delilah restaurant in Los Angeles.

The rest of Kylie‘s family was also in attendance, including Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Kris.

Caitlyn was also joined by close friend Sophia Hutchins. She recently opened up about the duo’s friendship, saying that they are inseparable.

“We are very close. We do a lot of things together. We’re kind of inseparable. We’re the best of friends,” Caitlyn told Variety.

Check out more photos of Kylie‘s family arriving to the birthday party!
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Caitlyn Jenner, Sophia Hutchins

