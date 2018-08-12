Joe Jonas Celebrates His Birthday Early With Little Bro Nick

Joe and Nick Jonas take a photo in the DJ booth at Story Nightclub on Saturday night (August 11) in Miami Beach, Fla.

The musical siblings were joined by Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh.

The Jonas bros were out for an early birthday celebration for Joe, who’s actual birthday is on Wednesday (August 15). He will be turning 29 years old.

The club went all out for Joe‘s birthday, even making light up photos of the DNCE front man, as well as giant cutouts of his head. See a photo here!

Earlier in the week, Joe got a new tattoo in New York City. Check it out below.