Chrissy Teigen Responds to Fan Questioning Her Long Vacation in Bali

Model Tammy Hembrow Explains Why She Collapsed at Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Party

See Liu Yifei as Mulan in First Look Photo From Disney's Live Action Movie!

We Hope Everything Is Okay with Honey Boo Boo!

Mon, 13 August 2018 at 2:40 pm

Mark Hamill Set to Star in 'Knightfall' Season 2!

Mark Hamill is trading in his lightsaber for a very different role!

The 66-year-old Star Wars actor has signed on for season two of History’s medieval drama series Knightfall. Mark will play Talus, “a battle-hardened Knight Templar veteran of the Crusades, who survived captivity for ten years in the Holy Land and is tasked with training the new initiates to the Order,” EW reports. No other details have been revealed just yet.

The show was just renewed for season two after a successful first season. Stay tuned for more information!
