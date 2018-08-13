Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Responds to Fan Questioning Her Long Vacation in Bali

Chrissy Teigen Responds to Fan Questioning Her Long Vacation in Bali

Model Tammy Hembrow Explains Why She Collapsed at Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Party

Model Tammy Hembrow Explains Why She Collapsed at Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Party

See Liu Yifei as Mulan in First Look Photo From Disney's Live Action Movie!

See Liu Yifei as Mulan in First Look Photo From Disney's Live Action Movie!

We Hope Everything Is Okay with Honey Boo Boo!

We Hope Everything Is Okay with Honey Boo Boo!

Mon, 13 August 2018 at 3:15 pm

See How Donald Trump Reacted to Omarosa's Leaked Audio

See How Donald Trump Reacted to Omarosa's Leaked Audio
  • Donald Trump sent out a few tweets slamming Omarosa after she released a snippet of their phone call – TMZ
  • Find out where Justin Bieber took Hailey BaldwinJust Jared Jr
  • See who won Choice Hottie at the Teen Choice Awards! – Lainey Gossip
  • Find out why Bella Thorne boycotted this particular awards show – DListed
  • You have to watch Stephen Colbert play “Never Have I Ever” – TooFab
  • Our thoughts are with Aretha Franklin at this time – Towleroad
  • All the best fashion from the Teen Choice Awards! – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Donald Trump, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

SplashNewsOnline
  • Have Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin set a wedding date? - TMZ
  • Why did Bella Thorne skip the 2018 Teen Choice Awards? - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West explains his silence after Jimmy Kimmel asked him that question about Trump... - TooFab
  • Ruby Rose has deleted her Twitter following backlash about her Batwoman casting - The Hollywood Reporter
  • See all the pics from the 2018 Teen Choice Awards! - Just Jared Jr