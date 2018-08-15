Emmy Rossum & Husband Sam Esmail Couple Up For Date Night!

Emmy Rossum and joined her husband Sam Esmail for a dinner date!

The couple were spotted walking hand-in-hand as they left Madeo restaurant on Tuesday night (August 14) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emmy Rossum

Emmy looked simple and chic in a white turtleneck top paired with black pants and heels.

Over the weekend, Emmy stepped out to support the Los Angeles Mission for their annual End of Summer Art and Education Fair.

“with @goodiesagainstthegrain serving up burgers, hot dogs and back to school supplies at @thelamission #skidrowartparty,” Emmy captioned a photo on her Instagram.

The event aims to help underprivileged children get a great start to the school year.

Check it out below…