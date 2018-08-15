Salma Hayek & Daughter Valentina Strike a Pose After Dinner!

Top Stories
Wed, 15 August 2018 at 12:39 pm

Salma Hayek and her family had some fun in front of the cameras while leaving dinner!

The 51-year-old actress and husband Francois Henri Pinault were spotted heading out of Madeo restaurant on Tuesday night (August 14) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Salma, along with her 10-year-old daughter Valentina and some of her pals, decided to strike a pose for paparazzi as they exited the restaurant.

The adorable little girls couldn’t contain their laughter as they all posed with their hands on their hip.

Check out the cute photos below…
  • Nunya

    Wow she looks just like her dad