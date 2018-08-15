Salma Hayek & Daughter Valentina Strike a Pose After Dinner!

Salma Hayek and her family had some fun in front of the cameras while leaving dinner!

The 51-year-old actress and husband Francois Henri Pinault were spotted heading out of Madeo restaurant on Tuesday night (August 14) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Salma, along with her 10-year-old daughter Valentina and some of her pals, decided to strike a pose for paparazzi as they exited the restaurant.

The adorable little girls couldn’t contain their laughter as they all posed with their hands on their hip.

