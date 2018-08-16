Top Stories
Thu, 16 August 2018 at 11:23 pm

Kesha & Boyfriend Brad Ashenfelter Hit the Beach in Mexico!

Kesha and boyfriend Brad Ashenfelter enjoy a dip in the ocean on their quick getaway on Thursday afternoon (August 16) in Todos Santos, Mexico.

The 31-year-old singer looked cute in a black bikini top and white lace bottoms while her rocker beau flaunted his tattooed shirtless body as they soaked up the sun at the beach.

Later that night, Kesha and Brad were spotted holding hands as they arrived back home in Los Angeles.

Kesha recently took to Instagram to share a stunning makeup-free selfie with her freckles on full display.

Photos: Backgrid USA
