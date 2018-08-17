Top Stories
Nick Jonas Lands in India with His Parents to Meet Priyanka Chopra's Family!

Halsey Walks Around Town in Her Bikini in Mexico

Shia LaBeouf Puts His Shirtless, Tattooed Body on Display on Set

Fri, 17 August 2018 at 12:00 am

Ariana Grande: 'Sweetener' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Ariana Grande: 'Sweetener' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

It’s finally out!!

Ariana Grande has finally released her fourth studio album Sweetener!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariana Grande

After months of anticipation, the 25-year-old singer released her latest album which singles like “No Tears Left to Cry,” “God is a Woman,” and a very sweet song dedicated to fiance Pete Davidson.

Ariana collaborated with longtime friends Nicki Minaj, Pharrell Williams, and Missy Elliott for a few songs off of the album.

Earlier in the night, Ariana stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote the new album while also paying tribute to the late Aretha Franklin with a beautiful rendition of one of her hit songs.

You can download Ariana‘s new album off of iTunes here.

Listen to Sweetener below!
