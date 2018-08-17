Stormy Daniels Pulls Out of 'Celebrity Big Brother UK' Hours Before Premiere

Stormy Daniels is no longer appearing on Celebrity Big Brother UK.

The 39-year-old adult film star was set to appear on the show beginning on Thursday night (August 16), but bailed last minute, with early reports suggesting it was due to “demanding and not getting more dough,” according to TMZ.

Her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, denies the allegation and tells TMZ the reason was “because producers wanted Stormy to stick to a script.” Her ongoing custody dispute with her estranged husband, Glendon Crain, is also reportedly partially to blame.

Celebrity Big Brother producers issued a statement on Twitter on Friday (August 17).

“STATEMENT: Stormy Daniels was booked to appear on the show several months ago and hours before the show was due to go live, informed the production team that she no longer wished to enter the house as previously agreed. Producers discussed a variety of options with her but were unable to agree any acceptable conditions for her entering the house. Our focus is now on making a brilliant series with our fantastic celebrities,” they tweeted.

See the tweets below.