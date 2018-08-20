Top Stories
Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Split After One Year of Dating - Here's the Rumored Reason Why

Kylie Jenner Elaborates As to Why She Kept Her Entire Pregnancy a Secret

Is Cardi B Performing at the VMAs?

Mon, 20 August 2018

Ryan Reynolds Meets Paul McCartney & Posts the Most Ryan Reynolds Caption for the Photo!

Ryan Reynolds is known for his amazing and hilarious social media posts, and his recent photo of him with Paul McCartney is no exception!

On Monday (August 20), Ryan posted a photo of him with the legendary singer. The caption to the Instagram post is what really got everyone’s attention!

“Have you ever had a dream to meet someone so badly and somehow it comes true?” Ryan asked on Instagram, before adding, “You’re welcome, Paul.”

See Ryan‘s meet and greet photo on his Instagram!
