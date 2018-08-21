Hilary Swank Is Married to Philip Schneider!

Hilary Swank secretly married her beau, Philip Schneider, over the weekend!

The 44-year-old two time Oscar-winning actress walked down the aisle in a custom Elie Saab Haute Couture Atelier gown. The wedding took place in Saint Lucia Preserve in Carmel, Calif.

According to a press release, the gown was made of chantilly lace, silk chiffon and organza silk. It took approximately 150 hours of work to create the gown!

Hilary and Philip were first linked back in 2016, and the first photos we have of the couple are from one year later in 2017.

Congrats to the happy couple!