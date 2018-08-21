Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Says She Was Misrepresented in Quote About Being Selective with Modeling

Kendall Jenner Says She Was Misrepresented in Quote About Being Selective with Modeling

Kylie Jenner Gives Travis Scott a Kiss Goodbye in NYC

Kylie Jenner Gives Travis Scott a Kiss Goodbye in NYC

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Tue, 21 August 2018 at 11:11 pm

Lauren Jauregui Claps Back at Tiffany Haddish After Fifth Harmony Diss

Lauren Jauregui Claps Back at Tiffany Haddish After Fifth Harmony Diss

Lauren Jauregui is not happy with what Tiffany Haddish said about Fifth Harmony at the 2018 MTV VMAs.

If you missed it, here’s what happened. Tiffany and Kevin Hart were cracking jokes on stage during the 2018 MTV VMAs when she brought up Camila Cabello‘s nominations that evening.

“[Camila]’s nominated for five VMAs tonight. So for those of you watching at home – hi Fifth Harmony!” Tiffany said.

The next day, Lauren took to Twitter to share her wishes that women can all “coexist” without “insulting” each other.

“Waiting for the day when supporting one successful dope woman does not mean insult to other successful dope women. There is energy and space for us all to beautifully coexist and bless the world with our individual truths, stories and talents.✨💕✨” Lauren tweeted.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 MTV VMAs, Fifth Harmony, Lauren Jauregui, Tiffany Haddish

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Nicki Minaj says she is the new Harriet Tubman - TMZ
  • Here's how Sabrina Carpenter manages an acting and singing career - Just Jared Jr
  • Chris Hemsworth isn't thrilled about this Marvel movie - TooFab
  • Josie Totah just revealed she is transgender - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lana Condor and Noah Centineo's first meeting isn't what you expect - Just Jared Jr