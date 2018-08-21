Tiffany Haddish Sets Netflix Stand-Up Comedy Special for 2019

Tiffany Haddish has signed a deal with Netflix to lead a stand-up comedy special for the streaming service, which will premiere in 2019.

The Emmy-nominated actress will tape the hour-long special in early 2019 and it will premiere globally later in the year.

“Tiffany Haddish is a force,” said Lisa Nishimura, VP of Original Documentary and Comedy. “Hilariously funny, brash and self-effacing, she’s an incredible artist who is winning over audiences while breaking barriers, and we are tremendously proud that she will showcase her formidable talent on Netflix.”

Tiffany will soon be seen in the movies Night School, The Oath, and Nobody’s Fool.