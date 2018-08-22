Top Stories
Wed, 22 August 2018 at 4:04 pm

Chloe Moretz Gets Support From Maisie Williams at 'Miseducation of Cameron Post' Screening

Chloe Moretz Gets Support From Maisie Williams at 'Miseducation of Cameron Post' Screening

Chloe Moretz showed her style while stepping out for a screening of The Miseducation of Cameron Post!

The 21-year-old actress hit the red carpet at the event on Wednesday evening (August 22) at Picturehouse Central in London, England.

Chloe got support from Maisie Williams at the screening!

The film tells the story of a teenage girl who is forced into a gay conversion therapy center by her conservative guardians in 1993.

Make sure to check out the trailer for the flick.

The Miseducation of Cameron Post is in theaters now.
