Lena Dunham to Join the Cast of Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Lena Dunham is joining the cast!

The 32-year-old Girls star is set to join Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on Wednesday (August 22).

Maya Hawke, the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, is also set to join the cast.

The film already stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Al Pacino and Dakota Fanning among other major actors.

Set in Los Angeles in 1969, the film follows Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), the former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double, Cliff Booth (Pitt), who are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor: Sharon Tate (Robbie).

The movie is set to be released in July of 2019.