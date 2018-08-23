Rachel Brosnahan Films 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' with New Co-Star Zachary Levi!

Rachel Brosnahan films a scene for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Wednesday (August 22) in New York City’s Central Park.

The 27-year-old actress filmed with her new co-star Zachary Levi that day while wearing their 1950s period costumes.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rachel Brosnahan

Zachary has joined the cast in a recurring role for the second season. He will reportedly play a Manhattan-based doctor on the show.

Check out the new photos from the filming of season two of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel…