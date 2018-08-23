Top Stories
Ben Affleck Is Heading Back to Rehab After Jennifer Garner Intervention (Report)

Ben Affleck Is Heading Back to Rehab After Jennifer Garner Intervention (Report)

When Is Paris Hilton Going to Get Married?

When Is Paris Hilton Going to Get Married?

Thu, 23 August 2018 at 10:36 am

Rachel Brosnahan Films 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' with New Co-Star Zachary Levi!

Rachel Brosnahan Films 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' with New Co-Star Zachary Levi!

Rachel Brosnahan films a scene for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Wednesday (August 22) in New York City’s Central Park.

The 27-year-old actress filmed with her new co-star Zachary Levi that day while wearing their 1950s period costumes.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rachel Brosnahan

Zachary has joined the cast in a recurring role for the second season. He will reportedly play a Manhattan-based doctor on the show.

Check out the new photos from the filming of season two of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel…
Just Jared on Facebook
rachel brosnahan zachary levi film marvelous mrs maisel 01
rachel brosnahan zachary levi film marvelous mrs maisel 02
rachel brosnahan zachary levi film marvelous mrs maisel 03
rachel brosnahan zachary levi film marvelous mrs maisel 04
rachel brosnahan zachary levi film marvelous mrs maisel 05

Photos: Instar Images
Posted to: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Zachary Levi

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B shares another sneak peek at daughter Kulture - TMZ
  • Check out the trailer for Joey King's new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristie Alley gets questioned about Scientology on Celebrity Big Brother - TooFab
  • Pose star Indya Moore just signed a modeling contract - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Debby Ryan is responding to the new backlash from her new show - Just Jared Jr