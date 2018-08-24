Top Stories
Chloe Moretz: 'The Healthiest Relationship I've Ever Seen is My Gay Brother &amp; His Boyfriend'

Chloe Moretz: 'The Healthiest Relationship I've Ever Seen is My Gay Brother & His Boyfriend'

Scott Eastwood Tells 9 NSFW Confessions About His Sex Life

Scott Eastwood Tells 9 NSFW Confessions About His Sex Life

See What Post Malone Did After His Plane Landing Scare!

See What Post Malone Did After His Plane Landing Scare!

Fri, 24 August 2018 at 8:06 pm

Gerard Butler is All Smiles While Out to Lunch With Friends!

Gerard Butler is All Smiles While Out to Lunch With Friends!

Gerard Butler steps out to grab lunch with his friends!

The 48-year-old Den of Thieves actor was spotted happily chatting with the group while waiting for a table to be ready on Friday (August 24) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gerard Butler

He kept it casual in a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers, accessorizing with a silver chain bracelet and a pair of sunglasses.

On Wednesday, Gerard was also seen heading into a business meeting in LA.

Check out the trailer for Gerard‘s upcoming movie Hunter Killer if you missed it!
Just Jared on Facebook
gerard butler is all smiles while out to lunch with friends 01
gerard butler is all smiles while out to lunch with friends 02
gerard butler is all smiles while out to lunch with friends 03
gerard butler is all smiles while out to lunch with friends 04
gerard butler is all smiles while out to lunch with friends 05
gerard butler is all smiles while out to lunch with friends 06

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Gerard Butler

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kirstie Alley says she waned to marry this former co-star - TMZ
  • This Riverdale star is reportedly single again - Just Jared Jr
  • Kris Jenner thinks she's being poisoned - TooFab
  • Olivia de Havilland is taking her Feud battle to the Supreme Court - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes says he would totally date a fan - Just Jared Jr
  • Time to ask…

    First time being first! :)
    Have a nice weekend everyone! Enjoy dinner…

  • Sonia

    Few more same(ish) photos here, type in his name:
    http://legion-media.ru