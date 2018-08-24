Gerard Butler is All Smiles While Out to Lunch With Friends!

Gerard Butler steps out to grab lunch with his friends!

The 48-year-old Den of Thieves actor was spotted happily chatting with the group while waiting for a table to be ready on Friday (August 24) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gerard Butler

He kept it casual in a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers, accessorizing with a silver chain bracelet and a pair of sunglasses.

On Wednesday, Gerard was also seen heading into a business meeting in LA.

Check out the trailer for Gerard‘s upcoming movie Hunter Killer if you missed it!