Top Stories
Scott Eastwood Tells 9 NSFW Confessions About His Sex Life

Scott Eastwood Tells 9 NSFW Confessions About His Sex Life

Gregg Sulkin &amp; New Girlfriend Michelle Randolph Flaunt PDA on a Sunset Date

Gregg Sulkin & New Girlfriend Michelle Randolph Flaunt PDA on a Sunset Date

Fri, 24 August 2018 at 11:54 am

Tori Kelly Announces New Project 'Hiding Place' & Drops 'Never Alone' - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Tori Kelly Announces New Project 'Hiding Place' & Drops 'Never Alone' - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Tori Kelly is finally back with some brand new music!

After a year of writing and returning to her gospel roots, the 25-year-old singer-songwriter has dropped “Never Alone” featuring Kirk Franklin from her forthcoming album, Hiding Place, a personal project set to be released on September 14th.

“The crazy thing about songwriting is you gotta live a little in order to have experiences to write about, and you guys have been so patient with me over the last few years, which I appreciate,” Tori wrote in a statement. “I’ve been working on a lot of new music… A LOT… and the first project I’m eager to share is something I’m super passionate about and have always wanted to do. This is a special album i want to share with you guys before my next project.”

You can also stream “Never Alone” on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!


Tori Kelly – Never Alone (feat. Kirk Franklin) [Live]

Click inside to read the lyrics to Tori Kelly’s brand new song “Never Alone”…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Capitol Records, Schoolboy Records
Posted to: Kirk Franklin, Lyrics, Music, Music Video, Tori Kelly

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kirstie Alley says she waned to marry this former co-star - TMZ
  • This Riverdale star is reportedly single again - Just Jared Jr
  • Kris Jenner thinks she's being poisoned - TooFab
  • Olivia de Havilland is taking her Feud battle to the Supreme Court - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes says he would totally date a fan - Just Jared Jr