Former Presidents Barack Obama & Bill Clinton Remember Senator John McCain

Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have both released statements after news broke of Senator John McCain‘s death.

Barack took to Twitter to share a statement from him and wife Michelle Obama to honor John‘s “patriotic obligation” to the United States.

“Few of us have been tested the way John once was, or required to show the kind of courage that he did,” the Obamas write. “But all of us can aspire to the courage to put the greater good about our own. At John’s best, he showed us what that means. And for that, we are all in his debt.”

Barack and John ran against each other in the Presidential Race back in 2008.

Bill and wife Hillary Clinton also released a joint statement thanking John for his years of service while also sending their love to John‘s wife Cindy and their family.

Read Barack and Michelle‘s full statement below…

Our statement on the passing of Senator John McCain: pic.twitter.com/3GBjNYxoj5 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 26, 2018

Click inside for Bill and Hillary Clinton’s statement…

“Senator John McCain believed that every citizen has a responsibility to make something of the freedoms given by our Constitution, and from his heroic service in the Navy to his 35 years in Congress, he lived by his creed every day,” Bill and Hillary write. “He was a skilled, tough politician, as well as a trusted colleague alongside whom Hillary was honored to serve in the Senate. He frequently put partisanship aside to do what he thought was best for the country, and was never afraid to break the mold if it was the right thing to do. I will always be especially grateful for his leadership in our successful efforts to normalize relations with Vietnam. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Cindy, his mother, Roberta, his children, and his entire family.”