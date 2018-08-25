Miranda Lambert & Evan Felker Split After Several Months of Dating

Miranda Lambert just confirmed that she split with Evan Felker after several months of dating.

The 34-year-old singer recently opened up about the relationship with the Turnpike Troubadours frontman, saying that she is now “happily single.”

“Love is a hard road sometimes and it’s been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I’m definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I’ve had some really good songs come out of it. You’ve got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts,” Miranda told the Tennessean.

Miranda and Evan met earlier this year when Turnpike Troubadours joined Miranda‘s tour.

Their relationship began shortly after Miranda ended things with ex Anderson East and Evan split with his wife.

Miranda and Evan were last spotted together in late July. Turnpike Troubadours has since dropped out of the final dates of Miranda‘s tour.