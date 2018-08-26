Leonardo DiCaprio, Gerard Butler, & More Celebs Attend Beach Party Together!

It was a star-studded party in Malibu this weekend!

Celebs like Leonardo DiCaprio, Gerard Butler, Jamie Foxx, Tobey Maguire and his rumored girlfriend Tatiana Dieteman, Ruby Rose, and others stopped by a beach bash on Saturday (August 25) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Leonardo DiCaprio

It looks like those in attendance at the party were enjoying mingling, snacking, playing beach volleyball and cornhole while enjoying the sunshine!

Check out all the photos from the star-studded celebrity beach party in Malibu over the weekend…