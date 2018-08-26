Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio, Gerard Butler, &amp; More Celebs Attend Beach Party Together!

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gerard Butler, & More Celebs Attend Beach Party Together!

Terry Crews Suggests the Reason Why His Alleged Sexual Misconduct Abuser Got Away With It

Terry Crews Suggests the Reason Why His Alleged Sexual Misconduct Abuser Got Away With It

Sun, 26 August 2018 at 8:59 am

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gerard Butler, & More Celebs Attend Beach Party Together!

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gerard Butler, & More Celebs Attend Beach Party Together!

It was a star-studded party in Malibu this weekend!

Celebs like Leonardo DiCaprio, Gerard Butler, Jamie Foxx, Tobey Maguire and his rumored girlfriend Tatiana Dieteman, Ruby Rose, and others stopped by a beach bash on Saturday (August 25) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Leonardo DiCaprio

It looks like those in attendance at the party were enjoying mingling, snacking, playing beach volleyball and cornhole while enjoying the sunshine!

Check out all the photos from the star-studded celebrity beach party in Malibu over the weekend…
Just Jared on Facebook
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 01
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 02
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 03
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 04
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 05
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 06
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 07
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 08
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 09
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 10
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 11
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 12
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 13
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 14
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 15
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 16
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 17
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 18
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 19
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 20
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 21
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 22
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 23
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 24
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 25
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 26
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 27
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 28
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 29
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 30
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 31
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 32
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 33
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 34
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 35
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 36
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 37
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 38
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 39
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 40
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 41
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 42
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 43
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 44
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 45
leonardo dicaprio gerard butler beach party 46

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Gerard Butler, Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ruby Rose, Tatiana Dietemen, Tobey Maguire

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The LAPD are investigating a break-in at Wiz Khalifa's house - TMZ
  • Garrett Clayton just shared his first photo with his boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • The new James Bond movie has lost its Oscar-winning director - TooFab
  • Production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been halted - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Avan Jogia just shaved all of his hair off - Just Jared Jr