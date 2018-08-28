Top Stories
Tue, 28 August 2018 at 1:03 pm

Amber Heard Runs Into Shaun White in the Hollywood Hills!

Amber Heard Runs Into Shaun White in the Hollywood Hills!

When two worlds collide…

Amber Heard was spotted taking a cruise around town in her vintage Mustang convertible on Monday afternoon (August 27) in the Hollywood Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amber Heard

While stopping to visit a gal pal in the neighborhood, Amber happened to come across Olympic snowboarder Shaun White and briefly shook his hand before continuing on with her afternoon.

Earlier this month, Amber stepped out in style to hit the red carpet at the 2018 Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Grants Banquet alongside guests Charlize Theron and Jennifer Garner.

FYI: Amber is carrying a Louis Vuitton purse.
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Amber Heard, Shaun White

