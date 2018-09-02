Pregnant Hilary Duff Enjoys a Day With Boyfriend Matthew Koma & Son Luca at Malibu Chili Cook Off!

Hilary Duff is having a nice family day!

The pregnant 30-year-old Younger star was spotted out and about with boyfriend Matthew Koma and 6-year-old son Luca (not pictured) on Saturday (September 1) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff

Hilary wore a loose fitting dress, showing off her growing baby bump while enjoying a day at the Malibu Chili Cook Off with her family. The group had fun together while taking part in various fair games and rides on the sunny afternoon.

Hilary was also spotted making a quick coffee stop at Alfred’s Coffee in Studio City, Calif.