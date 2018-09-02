Robin Wright Believes Kevin Spacey, Like All People, Deserves a Second Chance

Robin Wright poses in her blues for the cover of PorterEdit‘s latest issue.

The actress opened up to the mag about the final season of her Netflix series House of Cards and the Kevin Spacey scandal, which rocked the set of the show. Here is what she shared:

On whether she feels Kevin Spacey deserves a career reprieve: “I don’t know how to comment on that, I really don’t… I believe every human being has the ability to reform. Has the ability to reform. In that sense, second chances, or whatever you are going to call it – absolutely, I believe in that. It’s called growth.”

On how House of Cards ends: “It’s pretty wild. I mean, we’re doing an opera. And we went operatic! I don’t know how much more we could have topped ourselves. You’ll be surprised.”

On how close House of Cards came to being axed after the sexual misconduct allegations against Spacey: “[It came] very, very close [to being axed]. Because of the climate at that time. The air was thick, you know. Harvey Weinstein… People were [saying], ‘We have to shut everything down or otherwise it will look like we are glorifying and honoring this thing that’s dirty.’”

