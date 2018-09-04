Are Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Back Together? Here's the Latest Scoop

Is Kourtney Kardashian back with her ex? Not so fast…

After the 39-year-old realty star was photographed with ex boyfriend Younes Bendjima over the weekend, rumors started swirling that the pair were back together.

However, sources close to Kourtney say that she and the 25-year-old model are not back together.

Kourtney is “happily single and is not back” with Younes, TMZ reports. Younes reportedly want to meet up with Kourtney so that they could have some closure after their messy split.

If you don’t know, news of their breakup surfaced in early August, and things quickly got contentious when Younes got angry and the media for suggesting he was rebounding while on a trip with friends. Kourtney‘s sisters quickly came to her defense and called out Younes.