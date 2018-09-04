Top Stories
Tue, 04 September 2018 at 10:10 am

Mr Robot's Carly Chaikin Is Engaged to Ryan Bunnell!

Mr Robot's Carly Chaikin Is Engaged to Ryan Bunnell!

Mr. Robot star Carly Chaikin has revealed that she’s engaged to her longtime love Ryan Bunnell!

The 28-year-old actress revealed the news on her Instagram account on Monday (September 3) and showed off her new ring.

“If he had asked me one week in I would’ve said yes. But I’ve gotten to be with this man for almost 5 years and can’t wait for it to be forever,” Carly posted.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news of their engagement!

