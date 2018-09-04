Mr Robot's Carly Chaikin Is Engaged to Ryan Bunnell!

Mr. Robot star Carly Chaikin has revealed that she’s engaged to her longtime love Ryan Bunnell!

The 28-year-old actress revealed the news on her Instagram account on Monday (September 3) and showed off her new ring.

“If he had asked me one week in I would’ve said yes. But I’ve gotten to be with this man for almost 5 years and can’t wait for it to be forever,” Carly posted.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news of their engagement!