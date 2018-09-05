Colin Kaepernick Stars in First 'Just Do It' Commercial for Nike - Watch!

Colin Kaepernick stars in the first commercial as the new “Just Do It” spokesman for Nike!

The 30-year-old former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is featured in a new two-minute ad called “Dream Crazy,” which showcases different athletes overcoming various forms of adversity.

“Don’t ask if your dreams are crazy, ask if they’re crazy enough,” Colin says in the inspirational ad.

Colin has not played in an NFL game since 2016 after he took a stand and began kneeling during the National Anthem to protest racial inequality in America. Other players on all teams have joined Colin in kneeling during the anthem and the topic has become one of President Trump‘s main talking points. The president has demanded that players who kneel be fired.

Watch the powerful ad below.