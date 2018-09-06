Top Stories
Thu, 06 September 2018 at 7:11 pm

Leonardo DiCaprio & Jonah Hill Reunite for Lunch in NYC!

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill stroll around town as they head to lunch on Thursday afternoon (September 6) in New York City.

The 43-year-old Oscar-winning actor kept at low profile in a gray baseball hat, sunglasses, white T-shirt, and navy shorts while the 34-year-old Maniac actor looked cool in a blue short-sleeve button-down shirt as the guys spent the afternoon catching up.

Leo and Jonah starred together in the hit 2013 movie The Wolf of Wall Street.

The day before, Jonah showed off his tattooed arms in a NBA jersey as he and a friend spent the afternoon shopping at Balenciaga.

