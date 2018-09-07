Mac Miller Was Working on Music Hours Before His Passing - Listen Now
Mac Miller shared one final song before his untimely passing.
The 26-year-old rapper was working on a track just hours before his death and he shared his progress on his Instagram stories.
In four videos that are still live on his profile, Mac plays the song on a turntable.
Although most of the melancholy track is instrumental, there is a short snippet of lyrics.
“Everybody gather around. If you’re still standing, sit down,” can be heard in one of the videos.
