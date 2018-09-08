Top Stories
Cardi B Speaks Out Following Confrontation With Nicki Minaj at NYFW Party

Mac Miller Dead - Rapper Dies at 26 Due to Apparent Overdose

Chris Evans, Paul Rudd & Scarlett Johansson Film 'Avengers 4' in Atlanta!

Post Malone Gets Emotional While Talking About Mac Miller's Death

Sat, 08 September 2018 at 5:31 pm

Kaia Gerber Joins Brother Presley & More Models at Harper's Bazaar's ICONS Party

Kaia Gerber Joins Brother Presley & More Models at Harper's Bazaar's ICONS Party

Kaia Gerber walks the red carpet at the Harper’s Bazaar Celebrates “ICONS By Carine Rotifeld” Event held during New York Fashion Week on Friday (September 7) at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

The 17-year-old model was joined at the event by her brother Presley Gerber and his girlfriend Charlotte D’Alessio.

Christie Brinkley attended the annual party with her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook and her son Jack‘s girlfriend Nina Agdal.

Other stars at the event included Suki Waterhouse and Destry Allyn Spielberg.

FYI: Suki is wearing a Marni dress, Sergio Rossi shoes, and carrying a Charlotte Olympia clutch. Christie is wearing a Galvan mini dress. Destry is wearing Chanel.
Photos: Getty
