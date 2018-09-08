Kaia Gerber Joins Brother Presley & More Models at Harper's Bazaar's ICONS Party

Kaia Gerber walks the red carpet at the Harper’s Bazaar Celebrates “ICONS By Carine Rotifeld” Event held during New York Fashion Week on Friday (September 7) at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

The 17-year-old model was joined at the event by her brother Presley Gerber and his girlfriend Charlotte D’Alessio.

Christie Brinkley attended the annual party with her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook and her son Jack‘s girlfriend Nina Agdal.

Other stars at the event included Suki Waterhouse and Destry Allyn Spielberg.

FYI: Suki is wearing a Marni dress, Sergio Rossi shoes, and carrying a Charlotte Olympia clutch. Christie is wearing a Galvan mini dress. Destry is wearing Chanel.