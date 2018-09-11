Selena Gomez Attends the Coach Fashion Show at NYFW 18!

Selena Gomez is looking fashionable as always!

The 26-year-old Revival singer was spotted front row at the Coach fashion show during 2018 New York Fashion Week on Tuesday (September 11) in New York City.

Selena sat with Paloma Elsesser and Petra Collins while watching the show.

Selena is the current face of the brand, and has appeared in several campaigns for Coach. She also launched her Coach x Selena Gomez collection in August. Watch the cute campaign film!

