Eminem Explains Why He Dissed Machine Gun Kelly on 'Kamikaze' - Watch Now!

'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Five Acts Advance After Second Semi-Finals Show!

Naomi Osaka Opens Up About Defeating Serena Williams at U.S. Open - Watch!

Wed, 12 September 2018 at 11:04 pm

Netflix Renews 'Insatiable' for Season 2!

Insatiable is coming back for more!

The controversial Debby Ryan-led Netflix dark comedy series is returning in 2019 for a second season, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on Wednesday (September 12).

The show, which revolves around an overweight teenager (Ryan) who seeks revenge on those that tormented her after she loses the weight, was highly criticized. Debby and the film’s cast and crew responded to the backlash.

“We’re not in the business of fat shaming. We’re out to turn a sharp eye on broken, harmful systems that equate thinness with worth,” Debby said.
