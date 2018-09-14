Tyler Hoechlin & Julianne Hough Step Out for 'Bigger' Premiere

Tyler Hoechlin is all smiles on the red carpet as he arrives at the premiere of Bigger on Thursday night (September 13) at The Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.

The 31-year-old actor was joined at the premiere by his co-star Julianne Hough – who went pretty in a pink dress for the event – along with fellow cast mates Steve Guttenberg and Max Martini.

Tyler Hoechlin

Bigger follows the rags to riches story of the bodybuilding Weider brothers – the the Jewish immigrants who launched the Mr. Olympia contest and built an empire of fitness equipment and nutritional supplements

Victoria Justice and Colton Haynes also star in the movie.

Bigger is set to hit select theaters on October 12.

