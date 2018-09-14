Top Stories
Cynthia Nixon Addresses Losing N.Y. Governor Primary, Says 'I'm Not Discouraged, I'm Inspired'

Cynthia Nixon Addresses Losing N.Y. Governor Primary, Says 'I'm Not Discouraged, I'm Inspired'

Teddy Geiger Is Dating 'Schitt's Creek' Actress Emily Hampshire

Teddy Geiger Is Dating 'Schitt's Creek' Actress Emily Hampshire

Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Spotted at Marriage License Courthouse in NYC

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Spotted at Marriage License Courthouse in NYC

Fri, 14 September 2018 at 10:49 am

Tyler Hoechlin & Julianne Hough Step Out for 'Bigger' Premiere

Tyler Hoechlin & Julianne Hough Step Out for 'Bigger' Premiere

Tyler Hoechlin is all smiles on the red carpet as he arrives at the premiere of Bigger on Thursday night (September 13) at The Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.

The 31-year-old actor was joined at the premiere by his co-star Julianne Hough – who went pretty in a pink dress for the event – along with fellow cast mates Steve Guttenberg and Max Martini.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tyler Hoechlin

Bigger follows the rags to riches story of the bodybuilding Weider brothers – the the Jewish immigrants who launched the Mr. Olympia contest and built an empire of fitness equipment and nutritional supplements

Victoria Justice and Colton Haynes also star in the movie.

Bigger is set to hit select theaters on October 12.

10+ pictures inside of the stars at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
tyler hoechlin julianne hough step out for bigger premiere 01
tyler hoechlin julianne hough step out for bigger premiere 02
tyler hoechlin julianne hough step out for bigger premiere 03
tyler hoechlin julianne hough step out for bigger premiere 04
tyler hoechlin julianne hough step out for bigger premiere 05
tyler hoechlin julianne hough step out for bigger premiere 06
tyler hoechlin julianne hough step out for bigger premiere 07
tyler hoechlin julianne hough step out for bigger premiere 08
tyler hoechlin julianne hough step out for bigger premiere 09
tyler hoechlin julianne hough step out for bigger premiere 10

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Julianne Hough, max martini, Steve Guttenberg, Tyler Hoechlin

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle takes her dog for a walking around Kensington Palace - see the pic! - TMZ
  • KJ Apa shows off his killer six-pack in the first-look photos for the new season of Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor wants to take on the role of Batman next - TooFab
  • Rosamund Pike is getting rave reviews for her new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The 2018 American Music Awards nominations are out!- Just Jared Jr