Nominees Megan Mullally, Edie Falco, & Laurie Metcalf Get Glam for Emmys 2018

Megan Mullally, Edie Falco, and Laurie Metcalf join forces at the 2018 Emmy Awards!

The actresses stepped out for the event held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

Megan was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her work as Karen Walker on NBC’s Will & Grace (episode: “Rosario’s Quinceanera”), against Laurie for her role as as Jackie Harris on ABC’s Roseanne (episode: “No Country for Old Women”).

Edie was up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her work as as Leslie Abramson on NBC’s Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders.

FYI: Edie is wearing Stuart Weitzman shoes. Laurie is wearing Stuart Weitzman shoes, Platinum by Kwiat jewelry, and a Tyler Ellis clutch.

15+ pictures inside of Megan Mullally, Edie Falco, and Laurie Metcalf at the event…