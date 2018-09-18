Top Stories
Tue, 18 September 2018 at 8:07 pm

Kaia Gerber Shops Around With Mom Cindy Crawford Before Heading To Milan

Kaia Gerber walks and talks with Cindy Crawford while out in Los Angles on Sunday afternoon (September 16).

The mother and daughter duo picked up a bushel of apples during their outing.

Just a few days later, Kaia was spotted arriving at the airport in Milan, Italy, just ahead of Milan Fashion Week, which kicks off in a few days.

Kaia just wrapped up walking in several shows at New York Fashion Week.

We can’t wait to see her back on the runway!
