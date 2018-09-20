Top Stories
It Looks Like Kate Beckinsale Might Be Back on With This Comedian!

Carrie Underwood Gets Support from Hubby Mike Fisher &amp; Son Isaiah at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Blake Lively Responds to a Joke About the Suits She's Wearing

Thu, 20 September 2018 at 10:33 pm

Jane Fonda Hates The Reason She Got Plastic Surgery

Jane Fonda Hates The Reason She Got Plastic Surgery

Jane Fonda speaks to the audience at a special Q&A for her documentary Jane Fonda In Five Acts on Thursday (September 20) at The Pool Room at The Seagram Building in New York City.

The 80-year-old actress gets candid in the documentary about getting plastic surgery and how she isn’t proud of her decision to do it.

“I’m glad I look good for my age, but I’ve had plastic surgery,” she says in the HBO doc (via People). “I’m not going to lie about that.”

“I got tired of looking tired when I wasn’t,” Jane said about her reason for getting the surgery. “On one level, I hate the fact that I’ve had the need to alter myself physically to feel that I’m OK. I wish I wasn’t like that. I love older faces. I love lived-in faces. I loved Vanessa Redgrave’s face.”

“I wish I was braver. But I am what I am,” she added.
Credit: Marion Curtis; Photos: Starpix/Just Jared
