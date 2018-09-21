Heidi Klum Says Gigi Hadid Could Replace Her on 'Project Runway'

Heidi Klum is opening up about who could replace her as host once she leaves Project Runway after 16 seasons.

“I know that Gigi’s [Hadid] name has come up. I think she would be amazing. She has had so much success in this industry,” the 45-year-old entertainer told Us Weekly while promoting Perfectil on Thursday (September 20), a triple support multivitamin for skin, hair and nails that she’s partnered with, which is launching in the United States.

“I think she would be a great fit,” Heidi continued about the show returning to Bravo in 2019. “I’ll miss the amazing team that we had. You know, especially at Lifetime, I love them. None of these people will be doing it going forward because it’s someone new now,” she told Us. “I wasn’t sure how it was going to be there, so I think that was a good opportunity now with the switch to actually say like, ‘You know what, this baby is old enough. 16 years old. I’m ready to work on a new one.’”

“Sometimes these kind of things happen and then you look at it from all angles and you say, ‘Actually maybe now is a good time to freshen this up.’,” Heidi concluded. “It needs to be freshened up, so I felt like it was the right thing to do… I was ready for a change.”