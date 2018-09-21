Rihanna Gets Appointed as Official Ambassador of Barbados!

Rihanna can now add “Ambassador” to her long list of impressive titles!

The 30-year-old singer, designer and makeup mogul is now officially an Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of her home country of Barbados, CNN reported on Friday (September 21).

The position gives her “specific responsibility for promoting education, tourism and investment for the island.”

A plenipotentiary is “a person, especially a diplomat, invested with the full power of independent action on behalf of their government, typically in a foreign country.”

Rihanna said in a statement that she “couldn’t be more proud to take on such a prestigious title in my home country. Every Barbadian is going to have to play their role in this current effort, and I’m ready and excited to take on the responsibility. I look forward to working with Prime Minister [Mia Amor] Mottley and her team to reimagine Barbados.”

“Rihanna has a deep love for this country, and this is reflected in her philanthropy, especially in the areas of health and education. She also shows her patriotism in the way she gives back to this country and continues to treasure the island as her home. She has also demonstrated, beyond her success as a pop icon, significant creative acumen and shrewdness in business. It is therefore fitting that we engage and empower her to play a more definitive role as we work to transform Barbados,” said the Prime Minister.

Congratulations on the exciting new role, RiRi!