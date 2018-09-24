Top Stories
Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Catch Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z's Concert

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Catch Beyonce & Jay-Z's Concert

People&rsquo;s Choice Awards Nominations 2018 - Finalist Nominees Revealed!

People’s Choice Awards Nominations 2018 - Finalist Nominees Revealed!

Millie Bobby Brown Performs Cardi B's 'Girls Like You' Verse at Maroon 5 Concert in Nashville &ndash; Watch!

Millie Bobby Brown Performs Cardi B's 'Girls Like You' Verse at Maroon 5 Concert in Nashville – Watch!

Mon, 24 September 2018 at 10:58 am

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Catch Beyonce & Jay-Z's Concert

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Catch Beyonce & Jay-Z's Concert

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin arrive separately to Beyonce and Jay-Z‘s On the Run II concert over the weekend at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

The last photos we have of Dakota, 28, and Chris, 41, together are from back in June, where they were spotted showing some PDA on their stroll.

If you don’t know, Dakota has been very busy promoting her brand new movie, Bad Times at the El Royale, which hits theaters on October 12.

Quickly after that, Dakota‘s other movie, Suspiria, will hit theaters nationwide on November 2.
Just Jared on Facebook
dakota johnson chris martin beyonce jay z concert 01
dakota johnson chris martin beyonce jay z concert 02
dakota johnson chris martin beyonce jay z concert 03
dakota johnson chris martin beyonce jay z concert 04
dakota johnson chris martin beyonce jay z concert 05
dakota johnson chris martin beyonce jay z concert 06
dakota johnson chris martin beyonce jay z concert 07
dakota johnson chris martin beyonce jay z concert 08
dakota johnson chris martin beyonce jay z concert 09
dakota johnson chris martin beyonce jay z concert 10
dakota johnson chris martin beyonce jay z concert 11
dakota johnson chris martin beyonce jay z concert 12
dakota johnson chris martin beyonce jay z concert 13
dakota johnson chris martin beyonce jay z concert 14
dakota johnson chris martin beyonce jay z concert 15
dakota johnson chris martin beyonce jay z concert 16
dakota johnson chris martin beyonce jay z concert 17
dakota johnson chris martin beyonce jay z concert 18

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Katt Williams reportedly isn't cooperating with police in his gun investigation - TMZ
  • Dylan Sprouse had tons of support at the premiere of his new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Josh Groban reacts to being the subject of one of Katy Perry's hit songs - TooFab
  • The reviews are in for Joaquin Phoenix's new movie - Lainey Gossip
  • This YouTuber just bravely came out as bisexual - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Bieber is perfectly healthy - Gossip Cop