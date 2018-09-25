Top Stories
Shia LaBeouf &amp; Mia Goth Split, Rumors Swirl That He's Dating FKA twigs

Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth Split, Rumors Swirl That He's Dating FKA twigs

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars'? Week 1 Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars'? Week 1 Spoilers!

Judi Dench Defends Her 'Good Friend' Kevin Spacey, Doesn't Approve of Cutting Him Out of Movies

Judi Dench Defends Her 'Good Friend' Kevin Spacey, Doesn't Approve of Cutting Him Out of Movies

Tue, 25 September 2018 at 10:11 pm

'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2018 - Top 12 Contestants Revealed

Next Slide »

'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2018 - Top 12 Contestants Revealed

Someone was just sent home during the first week of Dancing With the Stars and the competition is down to the Top 12.

Season 27 kicked off with a two-night season premiere. All 13 of the contestants performed on Monday night and only five of them had to compete for America’s vote a second time on Tuesday night.

WHO WENT HOME? Here are spoilers from the first elimination!

The show will have another two-night week next week before going to a one show a week schedule.

Make sure to vote if you want your favorite to stay!

Click through the slideshow to meet the Top 12 celeb contestants for this season of Dancing with the Stars…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B is still doing fashion week after Nicki Minaj fight - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is taking a break from social media - Just Jared Jr
  • Pete Davidson is sharing intimate details about life with Ariana Grande - TooFab
  • Cardi B won’t do the Super Bowl Halftime Show unless she gets her own set - Lainey Gossip
  • Nick Jonas' little brother Frankie is so grown up - Just Jared Jr
  • Angelina Jolie isn't missing Brad Pitt - Gossip Cop