Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth Split, Rumors Swirl That He's Dating FKA twigs

Lili Reinhart Reveals Her First Impression of Cole Sprouse (She Found Something About Him 'Annoying!')

'Downton Abbey' Movie Begins Filming - First Set Photos!

Tue, 25 September 2018 at 8:39 pm

The Flash's Keiynan Lonsdale Says Preferred Pronoun is 'Tree'

Keiynan Lonsdale told fans in an Instagram Live Q&A on Tuesday (September 25) that people should use “tree” when referring to the actor with a pronoun.

The 26-year-old actor, best known for starring in Love Simon and The Flash, first answered a question about sexuality.

“I’m still surprised I get this question. I came out last year as not straight,” Keiynan said. “Now it just depends on the day, sometimes I’m bisexual, sometimes I’m gay, sometimes I feel straight, sometimes I’m not anything. It doesn’t matter. Either way, through all that, I’m Keiynan. So if your question is, ‘Am I Keiynan?’ yes, I am Keiynan.”

Keiynan later opened up about pronouns.

“Okay, this might sound stupid, but I don’t care. I don’t think this is offensive… but, I don’t want to go by he anymore, I just want to go by tree. I want people to call me tree, because we all come from trees, so it doesn’t matter if you’re a he or a she or a they or a them. At the end of the day, everyone’s a tree,” Keiynan said.

“I want to call my friends tree, and me tree, and everyone tree,” Keiynan added. “So, I think like when people ask me what my preferred pronoun is, I’m going to say tree. I’m not high by the way, this is just me.”
    What’s up with this dude? He’s gotten stranger and stranger in the last few months. Trying way too hard to be unique…

    What’s up with this dude? He’s gotten stranger and stranger in the last few months. Trying way too hard to be unique…

    can you be more annoying? stfu already no one even cares who or what you are.

    can you be more annoying? stfu already no one even cares who or what you are.