The Flash's Keiynan Lonsdale Says Preferred Pronoun is 'Tree'

Keiynan Lonsdale told fans in an Instagram Live Q&A on Tuesday (September 25) that people should use “tree” when referring to the actor with a pronoun.

The 26-year-old actor, best known for starring in Love Simon and The Flash, first answered a question about sexuality.

“I’m still surprised I get this question. I came out last year as not straight,” Keiynan said. “Now it just depends on the day, sometimes I’m bisexual, sometimes I’m gay, sometimes I feel straight, sometimes I’m not anything. It doesn’t matter. Either way, through all that, I’m Keiynan. So if your question is, ‘Am I Keiynan?’ yes, I am Keiynan.”

Keiynan later opened up about pronouns.

“Okay, this might sound stupid, but I don’t care. I don’t think this is offensive… but, I don’t want to go by he anymore, I just want to go by tree. I want people to call me tree, because we all come from trees, so it doesn’t matter if you’re a he or a she or a they or a them. At the end of the day, everyone’s a tree,” Keiynan said.

“I want to call my friends tree, and me tree, and everyone tree,” Keiynan added. “So, I think like when people ask me what my preferred pronoun is, I’m going to say tree. I’m not high by the way, this is just me.”