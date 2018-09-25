Kobe Bryant Surprises Kids at Children's Hospital of Orange County!

Kobe Bryant poses for a photo with a young patient while visiting the Children’s Hospital of Orange County on Monday (September 24) in Orange, Calif.

The legendary basketball player and Academy Award winner surprised the kids with a live reading of the newest episode of his #1 family podcast, The Punies.

Kobe also made personal visits to rooms of patients who were not able to join the large group. He signed autographs and brought plenty of gifts for the kids!

The Punies follows an eclectic group of neighborhood friends who play sports and take on adventures together.