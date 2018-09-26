Is Rashida Jones a Mom? Report Suggests She Welcomed Baby Months Ago with Ezra Koenig!

It looks like Rashida Jones might have welcomed a baby with her partner Ezra Koenig!

A new report has emerged saying that the 42-year-old actress and the 34-year-old Vampire Weekend musician welcomed the baby together a few months ago, Us Weekly is saying. Ezra and Rashida have never confirmed their romance, but were first linked in 2016.

We recently shared photos of Rashida on the red carpet supporting her dad Quincy Jones at the premiere of their documentary Quincy.

Neither Rashida nor Ezra have confirmed this news, and we’ve reached out to reps for comment on this report.

Congrats to the happy couple on the news of their new baby, if this news is true!