Busy Philipps Reveals She Was Raped at Age 14

Busy Philipps has revealed that she was raped at the age of 14.

The actress made the reveal on the same day that Dr. Christine Blasey Ford is giving her hearing about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who she alleges sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager.

Busy posted a photo of herself at the age of 14 on Instagram and wrote, “This is me at 14. The age I was raped. It’s taken me 25 years to say those words. I wrote about it in my book. I finally told my parents and sister about it 4 months ago. Today is the day we are silent no more. All of us. I’m scared to post this. I can’t imagine what Dr. Ford is feeling right now.”