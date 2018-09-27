Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers - First Look Photo!

Tom Hanks is set to play Fred Rogers, aka Mr. Rogers from the popular children’s series, in an upcoming film that does not have a title – and we have a first look photo!

Here’s a synopsis of the movie: After a jaded magazine writer Tom Junod (Matthew Rhys) is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about empathy, kindness, and decency from America’s most beloved neighbor.

The film, which is currently in production, was originally thought to be called You Are My Friend. Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Cooper also star.