Hugh Jackman & Deborrah Lee Furness Step Out for Hosting Duties at Global Citizen Festival 2018!

Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra Lee Furness hit the stage at the 2018 Global Citizen Festival on Saturday afternoon (September 29) at the Great Lawn in Central Park in New York City.

The 49-year-old actor and his 62-year-old wife both wore branded shirts for the event – which they are hosting.

The Global Citizen Festival – which is in its seventh year – is continuing its mission to end extreme poverty around the globe, by 2030.

Other stars that stepped out to speak to the crowds included Rami Malek, Mark Ruffalo, Rachel Brosnahan, Kal Penn, Robert De Niro, Forest Whitaker, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

