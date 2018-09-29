Top Stories
Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched in Face After Trying to Take Kids She Believed Were Trafficking Victims (Video)

Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched in Face After Trying to Take Kids She Believed Were Trafficking Victims (Video)

Tom Holland &amp; Zendaya Are Surrounded By Pigeons on 'Spider-Man' Set in Italy

Tom Holland & Zendaya Are Surrounded By Pigeons on 'Spider-Man' Set in Italy

Taylor Swift Attends Boyfriend Joe Alwyn's Movie Premiere!

Taylor Swift Attends Boyfriend Joe Alwyn's Movie Premiere!

Kanye West Invites a Homeless Man Into the Studio (Video)

Kanye West Invites a Homeless Man Into the Studio (Video)

Sat, 29 September 2018 at 9:16 pm

Hugh Jackman & Deborrah Lee Furness Step Out for Hosting Duties at Global Citizen Festival 2018!

Hugh Jackman & Deborrah Lee Furness Step Out for Hosting Duties at Global Citizen Festival 2018!

Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra Lee Furness hit the stage at the 2018 Global Citizen Festival on Saturday afternoon (September 29) at the Great Lawn in Central Park in New York City.

The 49-year-old actor and his 62-year-old wife both wore branded shirts for the event – which they are hosting.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of

The Global Citizen Festival – which is in its seventh year – is continuing its mission to end extreme poverty around the globe, by 2030.

Other stars that stepped out to speak to the crowds included Rami Malek, Mark Ruffalo, Rachel Brosnahan, Kal Penn, Robert De Niro, Forest Whitaker, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

25+ pictures inside of the stars at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
hugh jackman deborra lee furness hosting duties at global citizen festival 01
hugh jackman deborra lee furness hosting duties at global citizen festival 02
hugh jackman deborra lee furness hosting duties at global citizen festival 03
hugh jackman deborra lee furness hosting duties at global citizen festival 04
hugh jackman deborra lee furness hosting duties at global citizen festival 05
hugh jackman deborra lee furness hosting duties at global citizen festival 06
hugh jackman deborra lee furness hosting duties at global citizen festival 07
hugh jackman deborra lee furness hosting duties at global citizen festival 08
hugh jackman deborra lee furness hosting duties at global citizen festival 09
hugh jackman deborra lee furness hosting duties at global citizen festival 10
hugh jackman deborra lee furness hosting duties at global citizen festival 11
hugh jackman deborra lee furness hosting duties at global citizen festival 12
hugh jackman deborra lee furness hosting duties at global citizen festival 13
hugh jackman deborra lee furness hosting duties at global citizen festival 14
hugh jackman deborra lee furness hosting duties at global citizen festival 15
hugh jackman deborra lee furness hosting duties at global citizen festival 16
hugh jackman deborra lee furness hosting duties at global citizen festival 17
hugh jackman deborra lee furness hosting duties at global citizen festival 18
hugh jackman deborra lee furness hosting duties at global citizen festival 19
hugh jackman deborra lee furness hosting duties at global citizen festival 20
hugh jackman deborra lee furness hosting duties at global citizen festival 21
hugh jackman deborra lee furness hosting duties at global citizen festival 22
hugh jackman deborra lee furness hosting duties at global citizen festival 23
hugh jackman deborra lee furness hosting duties at global citizen festival 24
hugh jackman deborra lee furness hosting duties at global citizen festival 25
hugh jackman deborra lee furness hosting duties at global citizen festival 26
hugh jackman deborra lee furness hosting duties at global citizen festival 27
hugh jackman deborra lee furness hosting duties at global citizen festival 28

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Global Citizen Festival, andrew cuomo, Deborra Lee Furness, Forest Whitaker, Hugh Jackman, Kal Penn, Mark Ruffalo, Rachel Brosnahan, Rami Malek, Robert De Niro

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jefferson Airplane founder Marty Balin has passed away - TMZ
  • Zendaya and Tom Holland are continuing to shoot Spider-Man: Far From Home in Italy - Just Jared Jr
  • This Fuller House star has revealed she was sexually assaulted - TooFab
  • Robert Pattinson and Mia Goth stepped out amid reports their exes are dating - Lainey Gossip
  • Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are getting in some quality time after fashion week - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Jessica Simpson almost get a divorce? - Gossip Cop