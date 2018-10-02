Top Stories
Ben Affleck Looks So Buff in New Photos!

'Dancing With the Stars' 2018 Week 2 Recap - See the Scores!

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Couple Up for Parisian Date Night!

Here's New Details for Cardi B's Upcoming Music!

Tue, 02 October 2018

David Giuntoli & Elizabeth Tulloch Expecting Their First Child!

David Giuntoli and Elizabeth Tulloch just revealed that they’re expecting their first child!

The married couple and former Grimm co-stars just confirmed the exciting news that their baby is due in February.

“They are over the moon,” their rep said in a statement to People.

Elizabeth added, “We kept this quiet as long as we could but the secret’s out 🎉👶🏻😍 Cc babydaddy @mrgiuntoli”

The couple met on the set of Grimm back in 2011 and went public with their relationship in 2014.

David and Elizabeth got engaged in 2016 and officially tied the knot in June of 2017.

Congratulations to David and Elizabeth!

