Mac Miller Celebration of Life Concert Announced to Benefit Mac Miller Circles Fund

The family of Mac Miller have announced the Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life concert.

The event will go to benefit and honor the launch of the Mac Miller Circles Fund.

Celebrities set to make appearances at the concert, which will be held on October 31 at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, are Action Bronson, Anderson .Paak, Chance the Rapper, Dylan Reynolds, Domo Genesis, Earl Sweatshirt, J.I.D, John Mayer, Miguel, Njomza, ScHoolboy Q, SZA, Thundercat, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, Vince Staples, and more.

The MMCF will “provide programming, resources, and opportunities to youth from underserved communities, helping them recognize their full potential through exploration in the arts and community building.”

Tickets for the event will go on sale this Friday through Ticketmaster.

Mac tragically passed away at the young age of 26 last month.