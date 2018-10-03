Ansel Elgort Grabs Lunch With a Friend at Bar Pitti in NYC
Ansel Elgort is all smiles while out to lunch with a friend!
The 24-year-old Billionaire Boys Club actor was spotted dining outside at Bar Pitti on Tuesday (October 2) in New York City.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ansel Elgort
He wore a grey graphic shirt with a New York Knicks baseball cap, Nike Jordan sneakers, a gold bracelet, Ray-Ban sunglasses, and a pink Prada bag.
The day before, it was announced that Ansel would be playing the male lead in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story!
10+ pictures inside of Ansel Elgort grabbing lunch in NYC…