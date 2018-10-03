Top Stories
Wed, 03 October 2018 at 5:38 pm

Ansel Elgort Grabs Lunch With a Friend at Bar Pitti in NYC

Ansel Elgort Grabs Lunch With a Friend at Bar Pitti in NYC

Ansel Elgort is all smiles while out to lunch with a friend!

The 24-year-old Billionaire Boys Club actor was spotted dining outside at Bar Pitti on Tuesday (October 2) in New York City.

He wore a grey graphic shirt with a New York Knicks baseball cap, Nike Jordan sneakers, a gold bracelet, Ray-Ban sunglasses, and a pink Prada bag.

The day before, it was announced that Ansel would be playing the male lead in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story!

Credit: INSTARimages.com; Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
